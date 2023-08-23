Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-77) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, August 23, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (6-3, 2.44 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.52 ERA)

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 101 times and won 66, or 65.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Rays have a 10-1 record (winning 90.9% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Rays have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (39.4%) in those games.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.