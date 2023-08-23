The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-4 with a triple last time out, take on Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .275 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 41 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 68), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (30.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (17.6%).

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (41.2%), including six games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .280 AVG .270 .369 OBP .345 .486 SLG .508 10 XBH 17 6 HR 6 18 RBI 18 30/15 K/BB 57/14 6 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings