As they ready for a game against the Los Angeles Sparks (13-18), the Phoenix Mercury (9-23) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, August 23 at Galen Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mercury enter this game following an 83-73 loss to the Fever on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 12.4 2.1 2.4 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

CBS Sports Network and AZFamily Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner leads the Mercury in scoring (17.9 points per game) and assists (2.1), and posts 7 rebounds. She also delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (third in the league).

Diana Taurasi is posting 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, making 41% of her shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game (fifth in WNBA).

Moriah Jefferson gets the Mercury 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. She also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Sophie Cunningham is putting up 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 41.9% of her shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Brianna Turner paces the Mercury in rebounding (6.3 per game), and averages 3.6 points and 1.4 assists. She also posts 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in the league).

Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sparks -10.5 153.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sparks or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.