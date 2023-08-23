Brendan Rodgers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .275 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .262 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Rodgers will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 in his last outings.
- Rodgers has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rodgers has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (five of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.314
|AVG
|.192
|.333
|OBP
|.250
|.486
|SLG
|.192
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.44, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
