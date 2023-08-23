After hitting .275 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .262 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.

Rodgers will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 in his last outings.

Rodgers has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.

In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rodgers has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (five of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .314 AVG .192 .333 OBP .250 .486 SLG .192 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings