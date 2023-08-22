Nolan Jones -- hitting .278 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .275.

Jones has had a hit in 40 of 67 games this season (59.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.9%).

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 67), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.3% of his games this year (27 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .280 AVG .270 .369 OBP .348 .486 SLG .500 10 XBH 16 6 HR 6 18 RBI 18 30/15 K/BB 56/14 6 SB 2

