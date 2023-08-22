Elias Díaz vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 62.0% of his 108 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 28.7% of his games this season (31 of 108), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.292
|AVG
|.236
|.335
|OBP
|.297
|.492
|SLG
|.338
|21
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|21
|37/14
|K/BB
|52/15
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
