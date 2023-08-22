Elehuris Montero -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks.

Montero has gotten at least one hit in 47.2% of his games this year (25 of 53), with multiple hits 10 times (18.9%).

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has driven in a run in 18 games this season (34.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .310 AVG .140 .341 OBP .158 .452 SLG .312 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 11 28/5 K/BB 46/1 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings