Mike Toglia vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs White Sox Player Props
|Rockies vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs White Sox
|Rockies vs White Sox Odds
|Rockies vs White Sox Prediction
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .159 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- This season, Toglia has posted at least one hit in 16 of 34 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the White Sox
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Jurickson Profar
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.190
|AVG
|.127
|.288
|OBP
|.172
|.276
|SLG
|.218
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|21/8
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (5-6) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.