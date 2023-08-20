The Indiana Fever (8-24) will try to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET on AZFamily.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 82 Fever 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-1.2)

Phoenix (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.4

Mercury vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix is 11-18-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 13 of Phoenix's 29 games have gone over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mercury Performance Insights

While the Mercury rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 77.8 (worst), they rank sixth in the league with 83.4 points surrendered per contest.

Phoenix is averaging only 30.7 boards per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing 34.0 boards per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Mercury have struggled in the turnover area this year, ranking worst in the league with 15.4 turnovers per game. They rank ninth with 12.7 forced turnovers per contest.

With 7.3 three-pointers per game, the Mercury are sixth in the WNBA. They sport a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks seventh in the league.

So far this season, the Mercury are ceding 7.4 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opponents to shoot 35.0% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

Phoenix has taken 65.5% two-pointers and 34.5% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 74.3% are two-pointers and 25.7% are three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.