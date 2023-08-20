Jurickson Profar vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on August 20 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the White Sox.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs White Sox Player Props
|Rockies vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .241 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 104 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 104), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Profar has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (41.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.282
|AVG
|.200
|.361
|OBP
|.278
|.436
|SLG
|.307
|23
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|33/22
|K/BB
|48/21
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.