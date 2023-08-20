The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has 12 doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .262.

Castro has gotten a hit in 45 of 77 games this season (58.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.6%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Castro has had an RBI in 18 games this season (23.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the White Sox

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .272 AVG .252 .276 OBP .281 .325 SLG .330 6 XBH 7 0 HR 1 14 RBI 13 32/1 K/BB 26/5 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings