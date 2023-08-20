Elehuris Montero vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple) in his last game against the White Sox.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 24 of 52 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (9.6%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.6% of his games this season, Montero has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.313
|AVG
|.140
|.345
|OBP
|.158
|.463
|SLG
|.312
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|11
|26/5
|K/BB
|46/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Cease (5-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.388 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
