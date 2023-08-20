The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .263 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.

Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), with more than one hit five times (35.7%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.

Rodgers has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .314 AVG .182 .333 OBP .250 .486 SLG .182 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings