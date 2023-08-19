Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (48-74) will clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (47-75) at Coors Field on Saturday, August 19. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at -105. The contest's total has been set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-13, 4.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Rockies and White Sox game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

The White Sox have a 19-15 record (winning 55.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Over the last 10 games, the White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have won in 42, or 39.6%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a mark of 42-64 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rockies vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Jones 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+115) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Ryan McMahon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (-110) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.