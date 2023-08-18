The Colorado Rockies (46-75) will look to Ryan McMahon when they host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (48-73) at Coors Field on Friday, August 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rockies (-120). The contest's total is set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert - COL (2-4, 5.46 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (5-10, 4.58 ERA)

Rockies vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rockies have a 2-7 record (winning just 22.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Rockies have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 28, or 34.1%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won 24 of 70 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Robert Austin Wynns 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (-110) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+115)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.