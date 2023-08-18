The New York Yankees (60-61) hope to stop their five-game losing run against the Boston Red Sox (63-58), at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-7) to the mound, while Jhony Brito (4-5) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-7, 3.81 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (4-5, 4.91 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (8-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.81 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .257.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Bello has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Brayan Bello vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 514 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 911 hits, 29th in baseball, with 163 home runs (eighth in the league).

The Yankees have gone 7-for-49 with three doubles and three RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.

Brito has yet to register a quality start this season.

Brito has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this matchup.

In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

