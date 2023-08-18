Mike Toglia -- hitting .086 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .160 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Toglia has gotten a hit in 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Toglia has had an RBI in seven games this season.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .196 AVG .127 .268 OBP .172 .275 SLG .218 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 4 RBI 3 20/5 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings