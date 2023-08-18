Jurickson Profar vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Jurickson Profar (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .241 with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- Profar has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Profar has an RBI in 26 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.283
|AVG
|.200
|.363
|OBP
|.278
|.434
|SLG
|.307
|22
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|33/22
|K/BB
|48/21
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (166 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.