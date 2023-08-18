Elias Díaz vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Elias Diaz (batting .100 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .259 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 61.3% of his games this season (65 of 106), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (24.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (29.2%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (14.2%).
- In 28.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.286
|AVG
|.236
|.332
|OBP
|.297
|.480
|SLG
|.338
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|21
|35/14
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (166 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
