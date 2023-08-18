The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .274.

Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 8.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games.

In 29 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 25 .296 AVG .245 .375 OBP .333 .480 SLG .372 14 XBH 8 3 HR 2 19 RBI 8 15/15 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

