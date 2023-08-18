Robert Austin Wynns -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .202 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wynns has a base hit in 17 of 32 games played this year (53.1%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In five games this season (15.6%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 32 games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

