Robert Austin Wynns vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Robert Austin Wynns -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .202 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wynns has a base hit in 17 of 32 games played this year (53.1%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In five games this season (15.6%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 32 games so far this year.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (166 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (5-10) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.58 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
