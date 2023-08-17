Spencer Torkelson carries a two-game homer streak into the Detroit Tigers' (54-66) game against the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday, at Progressive Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-2) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-1) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (2-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-1, 3.39 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will hand the ball to Skubal (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, a 6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144 in seven games this season.

Skubal has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry (3-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.

So far this year, Curry does not have a quality start.

Curry will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 2.3 frames per appearance).

He has made 15 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Xzavion Curry vs. Tigers

He will match up with a Tigers offense that ranks 25th in the league with 955 total hits (on a .235 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .377 (28th in the league) with 119 total home runs (25th in MLB action).

Curry has pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out four against the Tigers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.