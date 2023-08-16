When the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60) and Colorado Rockies (46-74) match up in the series rubber match at Coors Field on Wednesday, August 16, Slade Cecconi will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while the Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the hill. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Rockies have +110 odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.84 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.33 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 30 (60%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have gone 22-12 (winning 64.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (40%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 34 times in 95 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

