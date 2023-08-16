Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 119 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 510 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.514 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Gomber has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-5 Home Ty Blach Joe Mantiply 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays - Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale

