Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
A couple of hot hitters, Corbin Carroll and Ryan McMahon, will try to keep it going when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.
The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Rockies have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 12.5 runs for the matchup.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-135
|+110
|12.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have gone 2-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (four of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have won in 42, or 40%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has entered 95 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 34-61 in those contests.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 119 games with a total.
- In 26 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 15-11-0 against the spread.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|26-31
|20-43
|19-28
|27-46
|28-52
|18-22
