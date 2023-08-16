Nolan Jones vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .271.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including five multi-run games (7.9%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|.272
|AVG
|.270
|.350
|OBP
|.348
|.478
|SLG
|.500
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|18
|27/11
|K/BB
|56/14
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
