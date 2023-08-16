The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .271.

Jones has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.6% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including five multi-run games (7.9%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 35 .272 AVG .270 .350 OBP .348 .478 SLG .500 9 XBH 16 5 HR 6 12 RBI 18 27/11 K/BB 56/14 5 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings