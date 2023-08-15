Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on August 15, 2023
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Coors Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 105 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .250/.334/.460 slash line on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 111 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.352/.511 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (120 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .278/.354/.487 so far this year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
