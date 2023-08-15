Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60) and Colorado Rockies (46-73) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on August 15.

The probable pitchers are Joe Mantiply (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Ty Blach (1-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • The Rockies have put together a 2-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).
  • The Rockies have won in 42, or 40.4%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Colorado has a win-loss record of 29-55 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.2 runs per game (505 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • The Rockies have pitched to a 5.48 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 10 @ Dodgers L 2-1 Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
August 11 @ Dodgers L 6-1 Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
August 12 @ Dodgers L 4-1 Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
August 13 @ Dodgers L 8-3 Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
August 14 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
August 15 Diamondbacks - Ty Blach vs Joe Mantiply
August 16 Diamondbacks - Austin Gomber vs Ryne Nelson
August 18 White Sox - Peter Lambert vs Michael Kopech
August 19 White Sox - Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
August 20 White Sox - Chris Flexen vs Dylan Cease
August 22 @ Rays - Ty Blach vs Zack Littell

