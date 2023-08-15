Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60) and Colorado Rockies (46-73) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on August 15.
The probable pitchers are Joe Mantiply (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Ty Blach (1-1) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Rockies have put together a 2-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).
- The Rockies have won in 42, or 40.4%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 29-55 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (505 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.48 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
|August 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Ty Blach vs Joe Mantiply
|August 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Ryne Nelson
|August 18
|White Sox
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Michael Kopech
|August 19
|White Sox
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 20
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Dylan Cease
|August 22
|@ Rays
|-
|Ty Blach vs Zack Littell
