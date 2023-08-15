The Denver Broncos at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

  • Denver put together a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.
  • Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.
  • Denver totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it ranked seventh on the other side of the ball with 320 yards allowed per game.
  • The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.
  • Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.
  • The Broncos won just once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC overall.

Broncos Impact Players

Broncos Player Futures

Russell Wilson MVP Odds
Randy Gregory Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Justin Simmons Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Courtland Sutton Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Patrick Surtain II Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jerry Jeudy Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Marvin Mims Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Javonte Williams Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Drew Sanders Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Raiders - +8000
2 September 17 Commanders - +8000
3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500
4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000
5 October 8 Jets - +1800
6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600
7 October 22 Packers - +6600
8 October 29 Chiefs - +600
BYE - - - -
10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000
11 November 19 Vikings - +4000
12 November 26 Browns - +3500
13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000
14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500
15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200
16 December 24 Patriots - +6600
17 December 31 Chargers - +2500
18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

