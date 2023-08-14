Ryan McMahon -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has 104 hits and an OBP of .335, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • McMahon has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • McMahon has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (11.7%).
  • He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 59
.273 AVG .230
.350 OBP .321
.505 SLG .423
25 XBH 22
10 HR 9
36 RBI 23
70/23 K/BB 73/30
2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to the mound for his 21st start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd.
