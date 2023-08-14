Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jurickson Profar will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies take the field at Coors Field on Monday, at 8:40 PM ET.

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 116 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Fueled by 350 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 21st in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 499 (4.2 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In seven starts this season, Flexen has not yet earned a quality start.

Flexen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease

