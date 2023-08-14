Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.

In 70.3% of his games this year (78 of 111), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (39 of 111), with two or more RBI 10 times (9.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .276 AVG .237 .317 OBP .264 .444 SLG .400 20 XBH 21 5 HR 7 27 RBI 25 51/9 K/BB 69/9 2 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings