Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .266 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 65 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 31 games this year (30.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 54
.301 AVG .236
.348 OBP .297
.506 SLG .338
20 XBH 11
7 HR 4
30 RBI 21
34/14 K/BB 52/15
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to the mound for his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.169), and 23rd in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.