After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is hitting .171 with a walk.
  • In five of nine games this season, Rodgers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.154 AVG .182
.154 OBP .250
.154 SLG .182
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
6/0 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly will try to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd.
