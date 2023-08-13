Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 115 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.516 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (4-12) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens

