How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 115 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.516 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Freeland (4-12) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|-
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
