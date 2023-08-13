Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (45-72) at 4:10 PM (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Julio Urias (9-6) for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland (4-12) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (three of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (40.2%) in those contests.
- Colorado has played as an underdog of +260 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (496 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|W 7-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|L 7-6
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
|August 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Ty Blach vs TBA
|August 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Ryne Nelson
|August 18
|White Sox
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Michael Kopech
|August 19
|White Sox
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
