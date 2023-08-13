The Phoenix Mercury (9-20) will look to Brittney Griner (18.2 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to take down Jewell Loyd (24.1, first) and the Seattle Storm (8-21) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. It tips off at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Storm

Phoenix's 78 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 83.9 Seattle gives up to opponents.

The Mercury have compiled a 7-6 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 45.1% from the field.

Phoenix shoots 33.8% from three-point distance this season. That's 2.8 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (36.6%).

The Mercury are 6-4 when shooting above 36.6% as a team from three-point range.

Seattle and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Seattle averaging 3.7 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury are scoring 80.5 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 2.5 more than their average for the season (78).

Phoenix has performed better defensively in its previous 10 games, allowing 79 points per contest, 4.5 fewer points than its season average of 83.5 allowed.

In their last 10 games, the Mercury are making 9.2 treys per game, 1.8 more than their season average (7.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (38%) compared to their season average (33.8%).

Mercury Injuries