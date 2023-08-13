Jurickson Profar -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 64 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 7.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this year (26 of 100), with two or more RBI 11 times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .281 AVG .201 .364 OBP .279 .432 SLG .309 21 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 18 32/22 K/BB 48/21 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings