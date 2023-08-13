At +5000, the Denver Broncos are No. 17 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Denver Betting Insights

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Denver averaged 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it ranked seventh defensively with 320 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

Denver posted three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (207.3 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

In addition, Wilson ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (57.2 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Josey Jewell had two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

Odds are current as of August 13 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.