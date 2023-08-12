Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Dodgers on August 12, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies prior to their matchup at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has collected 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.335/.461 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .240/.321/.369 slash line so far this year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (7-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 18 starts this season.
- Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|6.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|3
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|2
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Mets
|Jul. 15
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 159 hits with 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .346/.422/.599 on the year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .450 with seven doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 123 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.388/.579 on the season.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
