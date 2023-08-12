Nasa Hataoka will play in the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10-12.

Looking to place a wager on Hataoka at the AIG Women's Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Hataoka has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Hataoka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hataoka has finished in the top five in two of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Hataoka has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Hataoka hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 23rd straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 278 0 22 3 6 $1.4M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 134 yards longer than the 6,881-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 321 yards longer than the average course Hataoka has played in the past year (6,560 yards).

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 60th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open placed her in the 65th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Hataoka was better than 81% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Hataoka did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Hataoka had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.6).

Hataoka had more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.8 on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open.

At that last tournament, Hataoka's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Hataoka finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Hataoka recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

Hataoka Odds to Win: +2200

