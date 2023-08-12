The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia (batting .105 in his past 10 games, with a walk), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .165 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 14 of 29 games this year (48.3%), Toglia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (37.9%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .200 AVG .135 .265 OBP .182 .267 SLG .231 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings