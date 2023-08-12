Justin Rose is in 62nd place, with a score of +3, after the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Justin Rose Insights

Rose has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Rose has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Rose has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Rose has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 20 -7 267 1 13 1 5 $3.9M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Rose has three top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past 10 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 26th.

Rose has made the cut in nine of his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Rose finished 62nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,243 yards, TPC Southwind is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,016 yards.

Rose will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,299 yards during the past year.

Rose's Last Time Out

Rose shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of the field.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 31st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Rose was better than 57% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Rose did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Rose carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Rose had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that most recent competition, Rose had a bogey or worse on eight of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Rose finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Rose recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.2.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

Rose Odds to Win: +8000

All statistics in this article reflect Rose's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

