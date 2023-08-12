Ayaka Furue will compete at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club, taking place from August 10-12.

Looking to place a wager on Furue at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Ayaka Furue Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Furue has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes in her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Furue has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Furue hopes to make the cut for the 11th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 24 -6 272 0 24 6 8 $1.5M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,881 yards, 134 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Furue has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,539 yards, 342 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Furue's Last Time Out

Furue was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open was strong, putting her in the 85th percentile of the field.

Furue shot better than 51% of the competitors at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Furue failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Furue carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Furue had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 4.8 on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open.

At that most recent competition, Furue's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Furue ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Furue bettered the field average of 1.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Furue Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

