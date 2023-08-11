Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon are the hottest hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies, who play on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 114 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 494 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.517 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Austin Gomber (9-8) will make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Gomber has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Chris Flexen Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson

