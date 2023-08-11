The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will play on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Rockies have +240 odds to play spoiler. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 8.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -300 +240 8.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41%) in those games.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +240 or more twice this season and lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of its 114 opportunities.

The Rockies are 14-9-0 against the spread in their 23 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 20-40 19-27 26-43 27-50 18-20

