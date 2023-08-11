Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) against the Colorado Rockies (45-70) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (8-9) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (9-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41%) in those games.

Colorado has been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (494 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule