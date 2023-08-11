Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .256 with 26 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Tovar is batting .278 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 70.4% of his 108 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (10.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has an RBI in 38 of 108 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.276
|AVG
|.236
|.317
|OBP
|.265
|.444
|SLG
|.394
|20
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|24
|51/9
|K/BB
|63/9
|2
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn (8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 65th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
