After hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 13 games this season (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 25 .270 AVG .149 .304 OBP .169 .349 SLG .333 5 XBH 7 0 HR 4 8 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 44/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings