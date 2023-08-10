On Thursday, Ryan McMahon (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .469.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

In 69 of 108 games this season (63.9%) McMahon has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (16.7%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .273 AVG .237 .350 OBP .329 .505 SLG .436 25 XBH 21 10 HR 9 36 RBI 23 70/23 K/BB 68/29 2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings